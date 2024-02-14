The field of GOLD

In the heart of Rangunia upazila in Chattogram lies a field of gold, where the shining sun illuminates the vast expanse of Aman or Boro paddy, depending on the season. Hardworking farmers and labourers toil from dawn to dusk to reap its bounty. Known as Gumai Beel, this is one of the largest paddy fields in the country. Here, after a hard day’s work farmers share meals together while birds perch on paddy sheafs or trees. With harvest almost coming to an end, farmers are now busy planting seedlings. The photos were taken recently. PHOTO: RAJIB RAIHA