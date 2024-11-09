Challenges await new Ctg mayor Shahadat

Challenges await new Chattogram City Corporation mayor Shahadat Hossain with restoring discipline in the corporation will be his most challenging task.

Shahadat, who fought the CCC elections on BNP ticket, took oath as the mayor of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) last Sunday.

Insiders say his short tenure -- he will be in office for less than 2 years -- and a syndicate of corrupt officials across the corporation's various departments including revenue, engineering, and accounts will make his task even more daunting.

Those corrupt officials are yet to be brought to book and they still hold significant influence in the CCC, they added.

Allegations of irregularities in development and maintenance works have also surfaced from time to time. Sources say nepotism and political affiliations played a key part in allocating contracts.

However, the most pressing issue remains the corporation's existing debt of Tk 411 crore.

"Indiscipline rose across all layers of CCC amid the absence of a mayor for the past three months. Despite paying taxes, people were deprived of civic amenities and rights. We hope things will change for the better now," said Prof Dr AKM Rezaul Karim, former head of the child health department at Chittagong Medical College.

Apart from these issues, the mayor will also have to address the long-persisting problems of waterlogging, footpath encroachment, and lack of open spaces or parks.

However, it would be difficult for him to make significant progress (in dealing with the issues) in his short term spanning less than 2 years, said Prof Sikander Khan, vice chancellor of East Delta University.

Nevertheless, locals remain hopeful as the mayor promised to make the city a clean and green one while addressing them yesterday.

He also pledged to keep CCC free of politics.