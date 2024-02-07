Boi Mela to begin in Ctg tomorrow

The Amar Ekushey Boi Mela is set to kick off at CRB Shirishtola in Chattogram city tomorrow.

Chattogram City Corporation organised the fair in cooperation with Chattogram Creative Publishers Parishad, Chattogram civil society members, writers, journalists, educationists, and literary-cultural organisations, our staff correspondent reports.

A total of 155 stalls will participate in the book fair, said the city's Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury in a press conference at the venue this morning. Ninety-two publishing houses from all over the country including Chattogram and Dhaka will participate in the fair.

The CCC is organising the book fair as a joint initiative, which has been a long-standing desire of the people of Chattogram, he said, adding that the fair will continue till March 2.

The fair will play a major role in building a creative, thoughtful and scientific-minded generation, he added.

It will remain open from 3:00pm to 9:00pm on weekdays, said Gias Uddin, convener of the fair and also a panel mayor of the CCC.

On Friday and Saturday and other government holidays, the fair will remain open from 10:00am to 9:00pm.