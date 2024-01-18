Professional networking for people who do not like university clubs

In university, it is valuable to build connections. Sometimes, not bolting out of the classroom a millisecond after the professor dismisses you pays off. Staying back may allow you to strike up important conversation, make new friends, and even meet people with similar career ambitions. While the conventional approach to this involves joining a university club, this route does not resonate with everyone's preferences.

A university club sure helps with building team spirit and seeking out internship opportunities, but not a lot of people are willing to invest the time it requires to thrive in one.

Alternatively, you may fall into the category of individuals who are new to networking and wish to explore avenues beyond the conventional club setting. Networking involves copious amounts of communication and follow-up, which can be daunting and out of your comfort zone in the age of social media. While engaging with people from different professions is crucial, having clarity about your own ambitions can enhance these interactions significantly.

Being more curious can make the process less daunting. Change your mindset of having to prove yourself or feeling obligated to meet ambitious people. Simply choose to be a learner. Explore venues where you can inquire and learn about the experiences of individuals who have tread similar pathways. Attending seminars is a good way to do this. Most universities hold many interesting seminars and discussions for their students, take advantage if you have the access.

If you find the prospect of sitting through two or three hours of seminars tiresome, volunteering is an excellent alternative. Volunteering in seminars or workshops gives people more room to engage beyond just being an observer.

Better yet, take part in competitions. Not only do they provide excitement and hands-on experiences but also offer the potential to connect with a mentor in the field. Most competitions organise roadshows – a small event which is typically an introduction to what they are looking for. If you're not sure if a particular competition is the right fit for you, attend a roadshow and get to know what it has to offer.

Lastly, we shouldn't underestimate the power of leveraging our social media. While checking LinkedIn to see if there is any update on your application every single day can be disheartening, many people have been able to land amazing internship opportunities through LinkedIn connections or other social media platforms. Even if we manage to be only a small part of an emerging company, it's still a learning experience. However, it's crucial to recognise that while online platforms serve as valuable tools, they should complement, not replace, traditional networking efforts.

Networking is a great skill to learn even if you aren't landing a job offer every other month through the people you know. Contrary to what people may think, it isn't embarrassing to network with people in the hopes of exposure to opportunities that aren't readily available. It may not exactly be the secret sauce in the recipe of success as many people would put it, but it certainly helps to know a lot of people and to put yourself out there. In the end it's our ability to present our skills and put our best foot forward to others which will become an indispensable asset for the future.