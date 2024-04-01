Applications open for the Fulbright Foreign Student Program

The U.S. Embassy in Dhaka has officially opened applications for the 2025-2026 Fulbright Foreign Student Program, inviting young professionals from Bangladesh to pursue master's degrees in the United States. This initiative, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and administered by the Institute of International Education (IIE), aims to foster mutual understanding between the United States and other nations worldwide, by offering scholarships to pursue a master's degree in the United States.

Preferred candidates include junior faculty members from higher education institutions and professionals from research organisations, think tanks, and NGOs across both public and private sectors.

Applicants are welcomed from diverse academic backgrounds, with particular emphasis on fields such as higher education administration, public health, biological and physical sciences, social sciences, humanities, business, economics, public policy, environmental sciences, urban planning, the arts, psychology, and security studies.

Eligibility criteria include holding a four-year bachelor's degree from an accredited Bangladeshi university, possessing at least two years of relevant professional experience, and being fluent in English with a minimum iBT TOEFL score of 90 or an IELTS score of 7.0. Additionally, applicants must be Bangladeshi citizens residing in Bangladesh at the time of application and not currently enrolled in a U.S. degree programme.

The application package must include a completed online application, academic transcripts and certificates, three recommendation letters, an academic records information form, and valid TOEFL/IELTS scores. GRE or GMAT scores, if available, are also encouraged.

Interested candidates are urged to submit their applications by Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 11:59 PM BST. Detailed application instructions can be found on the Fulbright Foreign Student Program Application website.