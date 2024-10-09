Five top universities from Bangladesh as per World University Rankings 2025

No university from Bangladesh, however, made it to the top 800 of the rankings.

Five universities – Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU), Daffodil International University (DIU), Jahangirnagar University (JU), Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST), and North South University (NSU) – topped the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025 list of Bangladeshi universities. All five universities have been placed in the 801-1000 bracket in the global rankings.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU), Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), BRAC University (BRACU), Chittagong University of Engineering & Technology (CUET), Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), Dhaka University (DU), and Rajshahi University (RU) have been placed in the 1001-1200 bracket in the global rankings.

American International University – Bangladesh (AIUB) Khulna University (KU), Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET), and Chittagong University have been placed in the 1201-1500 bracket in the global rankings, while Jagannath University has been placed in the 1501+ bracket.

Recognised as the world's most comprehensive evaluation of university performance, the THE World University Rankings 2025 methodology includes 18 indicators to assess institutions across five key areas – teaching, research environment, research quality, industry engagement and international outlook. The 2025 rankings include a total of 2,092 ranked universities.