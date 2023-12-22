EXIM Bank Agricultural University Bangladesh (EBAUB) signs MoU with University of Algarve, Portugal

In a step towards fostering international collaboration and academic excellence, EXIM Bank Agricultural University Bangladesh (EBAUB) has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Algarve in Portugal. The University of Algarve, renowned for its academic prowess, will now join hands with EBAUB to enhance the educational experience for their students and faculty members.

The MoU was signed by EBAUB VC Prof. Dr ABM Rashedul Hassan and the Rector of the University of Algarve Prof. Dr Paulo Águas. The ceremony was attended by Prof. Andrew Lambraou Charalambous, Honorary Advisor of EBAUB, and Prof. Dr Efigénio Rebelo, Dean, Faculty of Economics, University of Algarve.

The signing of this MoU reflects EBAUB's commitment to providing its students with a global perspective and fostering excellence in education through international partnerships. This strategic partnership will provide a platform for graduates of both universities to benefit from a wide range of academic activities. The MoU paves the way for faculty exchange programs, resource sharing, joint research collaborations, workshops, and seminars.