Canadian University of Bangladesh Acknowledges HSC Toppers with Merit Awards

The Canadian University of Bangladesh honoured successful HSC and equivalent exam students of 2023 with a commendation. Dr Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the university, was the chief guest at the event held on December 17. Distinguished guests, including college principals and successful HSC students of 2023, were specially invited. The students were awarded the "Dr. Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat Merit Award."

The event was led by A.S.M. Arifuzzaman, the head of the Business Council, and Walid Bin Kader, who served as the assistant in marketing and counselling. Esteemed individuals such as Prof. Gias U. Ahsan, along with the Board of Trustees' Chairman, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Ziaul Haque Mamun, Senior Advisor Professor Dr Ridwanul Haque, Treasurer A. S. M. Sirajul Haque, Registrar A. S. M. G. Faruq, deans, heads of departments, teachers, students, and staff attended the event.

Dr Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, in his address, encouraged the students, stating that their aspirations and hard work could make the impossible possible, highlighting their potential as a guiding light for the country's future.

Furthermore, the Managing Director of Abdul Monem Group, Mainuddin Monem, and Director Dr. Farhana Monem were special guests at the event. Mainuddin Monem emphasized the role of talented students in advancing the nation and echoed the need for their selfless contributions, akin to the selfless leadership of Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He acknowledged the Canadian University of Bangladesh's continuous support in providing a platform for such endeavors.

The commendation event for successful students concluded with the university arranging a winter pitha festival for the students.