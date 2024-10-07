On-campus internship recruitment connects CSE students with major IT sector employers

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), in collaboration with JUKTI, the official club of CSE, organised the "On-Campus Internship Recruitment Program" from September 23 to 26.

The programme, held at the IUB Library, aimed to connect students with the country's top information technology (IT) firms, offering them internship opportunities that could potentially lead to full-time employment.

A total of 51 students were interviewed by recruiters from nine leading IT companies, who offered roles such as game, web, front-end, and back-end developers. Each of the 51 participants met the mandatory requirement of completing at least 110 credit hours to qualify for the programme and attended a training course, which included 15 intensive sessions on technical and soft skills.

The nine companies were: Contessa Solutions and Consultants Limited, mPower Social Enterprises Ltd., Digicon Telecommunication Ltd., STARDUST Telecom Ltd., Brac IT, Bdtask Limited, Creative IT, Genuine Technology and FunFuse Games LLC.

Mr. Javed Hosein, Member of the IUB Board of Trustees, said, "The venue for this event perfectly complements our mission, with excellent facilities and gracious guests. I take pride in our students' humility and politeness, reflecting the values of one of the top private universities in the country. As we enhance our faculty by hiring PhD holders with impressive publications and industry experience, I encourage our students to stay abreast of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence [AI]."

Habib Bin Muzaffar, PhD, Dean (Acting) of the School of Engineering Technology and Sciences, said, "This is an excellent initiative that will help CSE and CSC graduates of IUB secure employment more easily. Additionally, it will strengthen Industry-Academia collaboration."

Saadia Binte Alam, PhD, Associate Professor and Head of the CSE Department, said, "I'm thrilled to see our students engaging with industry leaders during the On-Campus Internship Recruitment Program. This event is vital for their growth, helping them grasp industry expectations. While many displayed strong academic abilities, the feedback indicates a need for better soft skills and practical knowledge. It's inspiring to witness their enthusiasm to bridge these gaps and emerge as confident candidates."

In addition to potential employment scopes, the programme gave students the opportunity to gain real-world insights into the industry's expectations. Sumaya, a 12th-semester student applying for a full-stack developer role, shared her thoughts: "I'm eager to secure an internship that will help me apply my skills in a real-world environment. This event gave me the confidence I needed to prepare for industry challenges."

Farhan Masud Khan Pathan, a 12th-semester student, said, "This programme was eye-opening, especially seeing what the recruiters are looking for. It helped me understand the importance of both technical skills and soft skills."

One of the interviewers, Hasanul Banna Shifat, Senior Software Engineer at BRAC IT, said, "While advanced skills are important, students should grasp the basics and focus on specific areas. Effective guidance toward practical application and specialization is crucial."

Md. Rezaul Hasan, Principal Game Designer at Funfuse Games LLC, said, "We are always on the lookout for passionate game developers. While we identified potential in a few candidates, we hope students will focus more on practical application to meet industry standards."

By the end of the event, many students had secured internships, and several companies expressed interest in hiring for full-time positions in the future.