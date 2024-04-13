The bond behind the fried chicken stall in front of Charukala

For close to a quarter-century, a business built on mutual trust and respect between two people from different faiths has thrived in front of Dhaka University's Faculty of Fine Arts.

Customers are always fascinated to learn about this partnership between Uttam Sarker and Sadikul Islam, the duo behind a popular fried chicken street shop in Shahbagh, and how they stood by each other during times of crisis.

They have a long history together. Sadikul, or Sadik, began working as an assistant at Uttam's shop nearly 25 years ago.

"I learned this work from Uttam da," said Sadik. "I took a job as Uttam da's assistant. I really needed it as I was helpless after losing my mother, which is when Uttam da gave me shelter."

Uttam Sarker's family, which includes his wife Dipa Rani and two children, has always relied on this single source of income. As such, the family fell into a crisis around 13 years ago when Uttam became seriously ill as a result of a heart attack, rendering him incapable of running the business.

Dipa Rani became very concerned at the time about how she would pay for her husband's treatment while also meet the needs of the family. That was when Sadik stepped in.

"I worked as his assistant for 12 years after he helped me in my time of need. After Uttam da's heart attack, I began assisting his family," Sadik explained.

Following Uttam's illness, Sadik assumed full responsibility for the business.

Both Uttam and Sadik's families currently live off the shop's profits.

"I am now a member of Uttam da's family, and I feel like I am his brother," Sadik said.

Dipa Rani says, "I have complete trust in Sadik. He holds the business together, which is essential to my family's survival. I regard him as my brother. We care for him like he is a family member."

"We also live together in harmony. We practice our religion, while Sadik practices his. Sadik's wife often comes to visit from their village home and stays with us," she added.

Speaking to this newspaper, Uttam Sarker said, "I enjoy running my business. But I cannot do it because of my illness. Despite the difficulties, Sadik is keeping things together. I am grateful to him for this.

"Our bond is strong, like that of a family. When Sadik calls me dada, it truly feels like he is my own brother. Without him by my side, my business would have been over."