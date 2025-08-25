Rucsu: JCD places five-point demand for a fair election

Vows to uproot all conspiracies

The Rajshahi University unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) placed a five-point demand to ensure a fair and democratic election for the Rajshahi University Central Students' Union (Rucsu).

Chhatra Dal leaders paraded campus roads as part of their procession before stopping in front of the university's administrative building to submit a memorandum to Vice-chancellor Prof Saleh Hasan Naqib today.

Their demands include enrolling first year students of the 2024-25 session and foreign students in the voter list, setting up polling centres in academic buildings instead of residential halls, preparing an updated voter list with photographs, ensuring coexistence of all active student organisations in the halls, and holding a fair, democratic, and participatory election without discrimination.

Speaking at the rally, RU JCD President Sultan Ahmed Rahi alleged that "some corrupt groups, who sold themselves to Pakistan, are busy spreading lies against Chhatra Dal and plotting to abolish Rucsu."

He also criticised the appointment of the Rucsu chief election commissioner, saying the person had previously conducted the controversial Rajshahi University Alumni Association (RUAA) polls, where many former students were deprived of their rights.

RU Chhatra Dal organisational secretary Mahmudul Mithu said more than 4,500 students from the 2024-25 session are now studying at RU. "They played an important role in the July-August movement. That is why we are demanding their voting rights," he said.

Contacted, Vice-chancellor Prof Naqib said, "We have received their demands and will discuss them. Rucsu Election Commission will handle all issues related to the election."