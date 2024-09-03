Campus
Star Digital Report
Tue Sep 3, 2024 09:54 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 09:57 PM

Campus

RU acting registrar Prof Tariqul Hasan resigns

Star Digital Report
Tue Sep 3, 2024 09:54 PM Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 09:57 PM
Tariqul Hasan. Photo: Collected

Acting registrar of Rajshahi University Professor Tariqul Hasan today stepped down from his position, citing personal reasons.

The professor confirmed his resignation this afternoon, reports our Rajshahi University correspondent.

"I submitted my resignation to the university's vice-chancellor office this morning. I decided to resign due to personal reasons. During my tenure, I have abided by university's rules and regulations," said Prof Tariqul.

The resignation follows a demand from the university's student coordinators, who had set a deadline of 11:00am today for Prof Tariqul to resign.

push notification