RU acting registrar Prof Tariqul Hasan resigns

Acting registrar of Rajshahi University Professor Tariqul Hasan today stepped down from his position, citing personal reasons.

The professor confirmed his resignation this afternoon, reports our Rajshahi University correspondent.

"I submitted my resignation to the university's vice-chancellor office this morning. I decided to resign due to personal reasons. During my tenure, I have abided by university's rules and regulations," said Prof Tariqul.

The resignation follows a demand from the university's student coordinators, who had set a deadline of 11:00am today for Prof Tariqul to resign.