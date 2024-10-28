Prof SM Abdur Razzaq appointed as RUET's new VC

Professor SM Abdur Razzaq has been appointed as the vice chancellor of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET).

He is a professor of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering of RUET.

The Ministry of Education confirmed his appointment in a gazette notification.

Earlier, Professor Jahangir Alam resigned from his VC post on August 31. Since then, RUET has been functioning without a VC.

Professor Tarif Uddin Ahmed of civil engineering department acted as the interim vice chancellor during this period.