Campus
Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 28, 2024 03:40 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 03:54 PM

Campus

Prof SM Abdur Razzaq appointed as RUET's new VC

Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 28, 2024 03:40 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 03:54 PM

Professor SM Abdur Razzaq has been appointed as the vice chancellor of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET).

He is a professor of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering of RUET.

The Ministry of Education confirmed his appointment in a gazette notification.

Earlier, Professor Jahangir Alam resigned from his VC post on August 31. Since then, RUET has been functioning without a VC.

Professor Tarif Uddin Ahmed of civil engineering department acted as the interim vice chancellor during this period.

