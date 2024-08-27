Prof Niaz appointed as DU VC 'for the time being': education ministry

Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of Dhaka University "for the time being".

According to a circular of the Education Ministry, President Md Shahabuddin, also the chancellor of the university, gave him the appointment following the 1973 order of the DU. The ministry issued the circular today.

He will replace Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, who resigned from the post of DU VC on August 10.

The conditions of his appointment are:

1. The president, if necessary, can cancel the VC's appointment anytime

2. The VC will receive salary and enjoy other facilities of his/her current post

3. He will enjoy other facilities as per the rules

4. He will be on the campus round the clock as the university's chief executive officer.

He was previously the pro-vice chancellor of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) and the former chairman of the Department of Development Studies at DU.

Prof Niaz, who is the 30th VC of DU, has a distinguished career in academia and development management. He holds a PhD degree with distinction from the University of Wales Swansea and has earned numerous scholarships, including the UK Commonwealth Scholarship, University of Wales Pro-VC's Honorary Fellowship, Asia Fellowship, University of Chittagong Merit Scholarships, Gulmeher Gold Medal Award and Australian Leadership Award Fellowship.

He subsequently pursued postdoctoral research in the University of Oxford, University College Swansea, and Asian Institute of Technology (AIT).

Prof Niaz also served as the Bangladesh Country Representative of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

He secured first positions (in the first classes) in all public examinations from the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) to Masters of Social Sciences (MSS-Public Administration).