JU failed to make campus women-friendly

Says UGC probe body report

Despite repeated incidents of sexual harassment on Jahangirnagar University campus, the authorities are yet to take any satisfactory steps to make the campus women-friendly or the measures taken have not yielded any success, finds a UGC probe body.

The three-member committee of the University Grants Commission also recommended taking exemplary punishment against the teachers and students involved in sexual harassment incidents.

The committee was formed after a woman was raped on campus on February 3 night after confining her husband to a room of Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall.

Six people, including at least four members of JU Chhatra League, were involved in the incident, according to a case statement.

At least two of them, including key accused JU BCL leader Mostafizur Rahman, 28, had been staying in the university dormitory illegally, after completing his regular degree. Another accused Mamunur Rashid Mamun, 44, was also an outsider.

In the report, the probe body mentioned that the university authorities on several occasions issued notices asking those who illegally stayed in dormitories to vacate, but failed to take necessary action against the violators. Under the present circumstances, databases at dormitories are being prepared.

It also suggests that the JU authorities must ensure that no one stays at the dormitories after completing their studies. It also asked them to install CCTV cameras where such unwanted incidents happened.

In its observation, the committee said although there is a stipulated time for students to be outside the dormitories, proctor/provost has failed to implement it.

Besides, outsiders frequently enter JU, different organisations holds events until late nights. But the authorities failed to stop these activities.

The probe body also recommended closing three routes through which outsiders can enter the university and making arrangements for alternative ones.

Following the rape incident, the JU authorities also filed a complaint with Ashulia Police Station against seven people, including an outsider. Besides, they already took action against six students.

Three members of the committee are Jaminur Rahman, director of the UGC's Public University Management Division, Deputy Director Mauli Azad, and Assistant Director Sehzad Rifat Siam.