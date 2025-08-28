Army assistance may be sought to ensure security: Ducsu polls CRO

Army has clarified it did not receive any directive from govt to be involved in student union elections

Chief Returning Officer of the Ducsu election, Professor Dr Mohammad Zashim Uddin, today said assistance from the Bangladesh Army may be sought if needed to ensure security during the upcoming student union election.

The comment came at a time when the army, in a statement, clarified that it has not received any directive from the government to be involved in the Ducsu or other student union elections.

When asked about the matter, the CRO replied, "If the need arises, we will request for their assistance through the university administration."

He further added that, as of now, there is no reason for concern regarding the security.

Meanwhile, Returning Officer Kazi Maruful Haque said that the issue of army deployment had previously been discussed and remains under consideration.

He said, "This was in response to students' demands regarding overall security during the election. One of the key demands was to move polling centres out of the residential halls, which has been addressed."

He also mentioned that it will take approximately eight minutes for each student to cast all of their votes. "Everyone will be able to vote. There will be no irregularities. There is no reason to worry about the election at this point," he added.