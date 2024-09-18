6 universities including CU, JnU, SUST get new VCs

New VCs also appointed for Begum Rokeya University, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University and Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University

The Ministry of Education has appointed new vice chancellors to the Chittagong University, Jagannath University (JnU), Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) and Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University (MBSTU) in Tangail.

The secondary and higher education division of the education ministry issued separate notifications in this regard today.

Muhammad Yeahia Akhter, a retired professor from the political science department at Chittagong University, was appointed the vice-chancellor (VC) of the university.

According to the notification regarding his appointment, Prof Yeahia's term would be temporary.

Meanwhile, Professor Rezaul Karim, a former faculty member of the JnU's social work department, has been appointed as the university's new VC.

A gazette notification signed by Deputy Secretary Shahinur Islam was issued in this regard.

In Sylhet's Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST), AM Sarwaruddin Chowdhury, professor of Dhaka University's applied chemistry and chemical engineering department, has been appointed as the VC.

Additionally, Md Shajedul Karim, professor of SUST's mathematics department has been made the pro-VC, and Md Ismail Hossain, professor at the university's social work department, has been named SUST's new treasurer.

On the other hand, Professor Md Showkat Ali from Dhaka University's Applied Mathematics department was named VC of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur.

Both appointments of the JnU and BRUR are for four-year terms, starting from the date of their assumption of office, the notifications stated.

Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University in Mymensingh today got Md Jahangir Alam, a professor from Dhaka University's sociology department, as its new VC.

His appointment will be for a term of four years, effective from the date of his joining, said a notification issued by the division.

Additionally, Md. Anwarul Azim Akhand, a professor of the Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology in Dhaka University, was appointed as the VC of Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University in Tangail. His term of appoint will be four years.