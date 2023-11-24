2 RU BCL men assaulted

2 others 'forced out' of Matihar Hall

Two activists of Chhatra League's Rajshahi University unit were reportedly assaulted, and two others were forced out of their residential hall today.

The attacks were carried out separately at Matihar Hall and near the central library on the campus after a brawl over lunch, our Rajshahi staff correspondent reports quoting witnesses.

During lunch hours, Shanto and Zahid, who are members of the BCL unit, locked into a quarrel over occupying a seat at the Matihar hall canteen.

Afterwards, Matihar Hall unit BCL leaders including Vaskar Saha went to Zahid's room around 2:30pm and drove him and his roommate Rifat out of the hall, the witnesses said.

An hour later, Vaskar who led the attack on Zahid and Rifat came under an attack in front of the Bangabandhu Hall. Vaskar is the general secretary of the Motihar Hall unit of BCL.

Then around 4:00pm, Vaskar's supporters attacked Sakibul Hasan Baki, a member of the RU BCL unit, near the central library.

Baki said, "They [Vaskar and his supporters] are angry at us as we opposed the formation of the new committee in October."

However, a video of the incident went viral on social media where Baki was seen being beaten up.

Contacted, RU Proctor Prof Asabul Haque said, "We're observing the situation and trying to maintain peace on the campus," he said. "Both the factions brought out processions on the campus in the evening," he added.

Md Ruhul Amin, officer-in-charge of Motihar Police Station, said they rushed to the campus after hearing the news. By the time they reached there, there was no commotion, he said.

This correspondent tried to get in touch with the BCL leaders, but they did not respond to the repeated phone calls.