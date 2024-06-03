Students briefly block entrance of National University's campus

The students padlocked the entrance of the National University's main campus at Boardbazar in Gazipur city and took position in front of it for three and half an hours.

One hundred and sixty students under the banner of National University Chhatra Andolon Parishad (National University Students Movement Council) gathered on the campus and padlocked it around 9:00am.

Later, they unlocked the entrance around 12:30pm after holding talks with authorities, our local correspondent reports.

The protesting students got enrolled last year for the 2022-2023 academic session in the National University under BBA, LLB, Tourism and Nutrition and Food Science departments at the Boardbazar campus in the city's Gachha Police Station area.

According to them, the NU authorities allowed them to get enrolled in September 2023. But recently, the Ministry of Education gave instruction to the authorities concerned to stop the academic programme for them at the NU main campus.

The university authorities then decided to arrange admission for us in other educational institutions, the protesters said.

They recently formed a human chain to press home their five-point demand including continuation of their academic programme at NU campus, they also said.

Mohammad Faizur Rahman, assistant registrar of the NU, did not pick up the phone when our correspondent called several times.

On last Thursday, the education ministry issued a press release about the closure of the honours course on the NU 's main campus.