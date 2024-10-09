RUCSU Elections: Students demand reforms, fair representation in upcoming vote

The authorities of Rajshahi University have initiated steps to hold the Rajshahi University Central Students' Council (RUCSU) elections, engaging with students from various social and cultural clubs.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Saleh Hassan Naqib today held an exchange of views with representatives from active socio-cultural organisations at the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Senate building at noon.

Around 200 student representatives were present at the meeting.

During the discussion, students voiced their suggestions for the upcoming RUCSU elections, emphasising that there should be no place for fascist student politics. They also stressed that individuals who have directly attacked general students should be barred from participating in the election.

Additionally, students proposed that non-students and those enrolled in evening courses should be excluded from the election process. They called for reforms in various roles within RUCSU and highlighted the importance of gender equality, demanding equal treatment for women candidates. The students further insisted that the elections would be meaningless without the full implementation of the TSCC (Teacher-Student Coordination Committee). They also expressed a desire to keep political activities off the university campus.

Professor Saleh Hassan Naqib addressed the students, reaffirming the university's commitment to making the institution more effective.

"As I have mentioned before, RUCSU elections will be held within five months. However, if there is any attempt to create unrest, the elections will not take place. The election that has not occurred for the last 34 years may not happen for the next 34 years either. Therefore, we seek the active involvement and cooperation of students in this process," he said.