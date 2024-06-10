UIU ranks 3rd in Asia in CanSat Competition 2024

Team UIU Astro from United International University (UIU) has ranked 3rd in Asia and 11th globally in the CanSat Competition 2024 organised by the American Astronautical Society.

The team, consisting of Md Zidan Talukder, Abdullah Al Saad, Provat Kundu, Md Efty Alamgir, M Abdullah Khan, Md Shamsuzzaman, Anika Tabassum Orchi, Al Reasat, Md Farhan Zaman, and Md Darain Khan, attended the competition finals from June 6 to 9 in Monterey, Virginia, United States.

A CanSat is a type of rocket payload used to teach space technology, similar to the one used in miniaturised satellites. The name "CanSat" combines the terms 'can' and 'satellite' given that it simulates a real satellite, integrated within the volume and shape of a regular soft drink can.