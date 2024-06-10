Off Campus
Campus Desk
Mon Jun 10, 2024 04:55 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 10, 2024 04:59 PM

Most Viewed

Off Campus

UIU ranks 3rd in Asia in CanSat Competition 2024

Campus Desk
Mon Jun 10, 2024 04:55 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 10, 2024 04:59 PM
Photo: Collected / Facebook / IEEE UIU Student Branch

Team UIU Astro from United International University (UIU) has ranked 3rd in Asia and 11th globally in the CanSat Competition 2024 organised by the American Astronautical Society. 

The team, consisting of Md Zidan Talukder, Abdullah Al Saad, Provat Kundu, Md Efty Alamgir, M Abdullah Khan, Md Shamsuzzaman, Anika Tabassum Orchi, Al Reasat, Md Farhan Zaman, and Md Darain Khan, attended the competition finals from June 6 to 9 in Monterey, Virginia, United States. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A CanSat is a type of rocket payload used to teach space technology, similar to the one used in miniaturised satellites. The name "CanSat" combines the terms 'can' and 'satellite' given that it simulates a real satellite, integrated within the volume and shape of a regular soft drink can.

Related topic:
UIUCompetitionUnited International University
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

VAT protesters lift road blockade for today

8y ago

Organising an event at your institution

3m ago

IMAGINE - WRITE CREATIVELY (video)

9y ago

In conversation with UIU’s Prof. Dr M. Rezwan Khan

2m ago
UIU Mars Rover Team

UIU places 1st among Asian teams in University Rover Challenge 2023

1y ago
|মতামত

একজন পুলিশ কনস্টেবল কেন তার সহকর্মীকে খুন করলেন?

নিহত মনিরুলের পরিবার ন্যায়বিচার পাক। অভিযুক্ত কাউসারের পরিবারের পাশেও সবার দাঁড়ানো দরকার।

২১ মিনিট আগে
|বাণিজ্য

অ্যাম্বুলেন্স আমদানিতে কঠোর বিধিমালা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification