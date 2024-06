This is the third year in a row that UIU has been crowned the best in Asia at the URC competition.

The UIU Mars Rover Team from United International University (UIU) became the highest-ranked team from Asia at the University Rover Challenge (URC) 2024. The team also secured the 5th position globally at the competition. This is the third year in a row that UIU has been crowned the best in Asia at the URC competition.

At the URC 2024, UIU secured this marvelous feat by competing against 37 other teams from 15 countries.