realme 12 launched, setting a new benchmark for speed & affordability

Smartphone brand "realme" recently unveiled its latest handset, named "realme 12", in the Bangladesh market.

Featuring supervooc fast charging, fluid performance and photographic prowess, the new device sets standards in the mid-range segment with its 'Born for Speed' philosophy, said a press release.

At the core of the realme 12 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, a powerhouse designed to boost the mid-range experience.

Customers can pre-order the realme 12's 8GB RAM + 8GB dynamic RAM and 256GB ROM version at Tk 29,999.

Pre-ordering customers can avail of grand prizes, including Tk 1 lakh as the first prize, while the second prize is Tk 50,000.

Additionally, users can enjoy a special "Buy 1– Get 1 Free" offer, making the deal even more enticing.

Moreover, customers can avail of exciting prizes by pre-ordering the phone on Pickaboo as well.

The 67W supervooc charging on realme 12 can rival some of its competitors.

The device can reach from zero percent to 50 percent charge in only 19 minutes, which is a game-changer for users constantly on the move. Even a brief 5-minute charge delivers an 18 percent boost, the press release added.

The 5000mAh battery and realme's advanced 2:1 dual charge pump technology maximise both charging efficiency and safety for a reliable user experience.

With a display born to dazzle, its brilliant 6.67-inch 120Hz ultra-smooth AMOLED display boasts 2000 nit peak brightness and features innovative technologies like rainwater smart touch and AI protective film touch for optimal responsiveness in any condition.

Complementing its visual experience, a pair of dual stereo speakers with hi-res audio certification delivers rich, immersive sound, elevating entertainment and communication.

The handset reimagines what is possible in mid-range smartphone photography with its 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera, equipped with optical image stabilisation (OIS), combined with the high-quality Sony sensor, delivers superior image quality across various scenarios, especially in low-light conditions.