Vision AC launches money-back guarantee Offer, full refund if not satisfied in a month

Vision, the electronics brand of RFL, launched the 'Money back guarantee offer' campaign.

Under this campaign, customers will get a full refund if they are not satisfied with the air-conditioner (AC) within one month of use. Vision is the only brand in the country's AC market to take such an initiative to build consumer confidence.

RN Paul, managing director of RFL Group, inaugurated the campaign at a function held at a hotel in the capital's Gulshan on Wednesday.

Addressing the event, RN Paul said, "customers' trust is our greatest strength. We constantly listen to the opinions of customers and try to understand their experiences. Especially when buying an AC, customers often worry about which brand offers the best product, which provides reliable service, and where their investment is the safest. To address these concerns, we have introduced the money-back guarantee offer for the second time, which has created a new milestone in Bangladesh's AC industry."

He also said, "All our products are manufactured locally, maintaining international standards, which gives us strong confidence. We believe that if a customer is not satisfied after using our product, they deserve their money back. Through this, we want to build not only business relationships, but also a deep bond of trust with the customers."

Mohammad Allama Mursed Muneem, chief marketing officer of RFL Group, said, "Vision is the only AC brand in Bangladesh that promises a money back guarantee if customers are not satisfied with the product. This initiative is not just a commercial decision, but a strong commitment to give top priority to customer satisfaction. If a customer feels that our product has not met their expectations after using it for a month, we are committed to refunding their money without any questions."

He also said, "We have already been able to gain widespread trust from customers in the domestic market and want to strengthen our position in the global market in the future. With our advanced technology, local manufacturing, and expertise, we plan to expand our export operations further. Our goal is to put locally made products on the global map."

Vision AC's money back guarantee offer is only applicable to ACs purchased during the campaign. Customers who are dissatisfied within one month of the purchase date can apply for a refund. In such cases, customers must contact the respective sales center, and the product must be returned with proper packaging and all necessary documents intact.

KM Shamsuzzaman, business head of Vision Emporium, Mohit Chakraborty, head of marketing at Vision AC and other senior officials of the company were present at the event.

