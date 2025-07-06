The Tejgaon Transition: Forging the Future with Sheltech

[Promotional Content]

Tejgaon has always held a special place in Dhaka's story. Back in 1959, Dhaka's first-ever master plan proposed Tejgaon as the "Industrial District." For years, it was filled with factories, warehouses, and the sounds of a city on the rise. However, like all great cities, Dhaka has evolved over time, and so has Tejgaon. This place is no longer just a zone of production; the area is now pulsing with new energy, transforming into a commercial and corporate corridor for the next generation of businesses. Already, corporate offices and sales centers of various global organizations have been established in Tejgaon. In these circumstances, experts envisioned Tejgaon as the Central Business District (CBD) of Modern Dhaka. In the midst of this transformation, there is a project named Vinchiya Sheltech Tower that will shape the future of businesses in Modern Dhaka.

Vinchiya Sheltech Tower is located at Plot 110 on Love Road. The upcoming 14-story commercial building will be built on 25.13 Katha land with a luxury blue glass facade and a smart floor layout inside. The building has been designed as an open-concept building to allow for future reconfiguration. The design also permits maximum natural light and ventilation. All areas have used sustainable and high-end finishing materials. This tower will bring together architectural sophistication, strategic planning, and premium amenities to offer a future-ready business address in Tejgaon.

Smart Design, Seamless Functionality

Countrywide-renowned architectural firm Binyash designed the Vinchiya Sheltech Tower. This commercial building offers a mix of 32 commercial and office units ranging from approximately 536 to 7176 square feet. With a space of one to two units per floor, it offers ample space to each business to grow and flourish. Vinchiya Sheltech Tower consists of two basement floors along with 67 parking spaces, four international standard elevators, and two staircases with fire doors for free and safe access within the building. This Sapphire Series project of Sheltech balances functionality and style with carefully designed amenities, such as an exquisite reception hall, prayer space, driver's waiting area, and a fire control room.

Urban Connectivity

Vinchiya Sheltech Tower is highly valuable due to its strategic location, as discussed before. This venture of Sheltech is situated in the most connected place of Dhaka. The tower benefits from direct access to the Gulshan-Tejgaon Link Road and hence offers a direct, smooth, and quick link to the largest areas of Banani, Mohakhali, Mouchak, Hatirjheel, and Moghbazar. The tower is also easily accessible from the Bijoy Sarani Flyover and the Dhaka Elevated Expressway, making travel faster from different parts of the city.

Prestigious Address for Visionary Businesses

The question might be asked, 'Why should an entrepreneur or business person ever consider having an office or business space at Vinchiya Sheltech Tower?' It is that the tower is a perfect choice for business in every way possible- location, connectivity, area, and brand value. Signing for this commercial space here means staying ahead of the competition. The international-standard commercial building experience of this tower adds a luxurious orientation that truly elevates any business's brand value. Vinchiya Sheltech Tower is ideal for business owners or entrepreneurs who are currently searching for a prestigious business address in Tejgaon. It is basically going to be a statement of progressive commercial building. Vinchiya Sheltech Tower is undoubtedly a perfect place for premium offices or businesses that look for connectivity, visibility, and convenience.

Visit www.sheltech-bd.com or call Sheltech's hotline at 16550 to learn more about the commercial projects of Sheltech.