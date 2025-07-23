Profee: Your best choice for sending money to Bangladesh

[Promotional content]

Looking for the best money transfer app to Bangladesh? Meet Profee, a fast, secure, and affordable choice trusted by thousands.

What makes Profee stand out?

Profee is a rapidly expanding company offering online money transfers to Bangladesh and 90+ more destinations. Over 800,000 clients trust Profee with their money, while the professionals praise the service for its quality—Profee was titled the best international money transfer solution of 2024 by Acquisition International's Global Excellence Awards.

"For millions of Bangladeshi migrant workers, sending money home isn't just a transaction — it's a lifeline for their families. Every year, over $21 billion is sent back to support parents, children, education, medical bills, and daily essentials. At Profee, we understand this responsibility. That's why we offer market-leading rates, zero hidden fees, and delivery in minutes — so more of the hard-earned money gets home where it matters most." — Dmitry Gorokh, Head of Brand & Marketing Communications at Profee.

Why Profee money transfers are worth your attention? Check the list:

Keep more of what you send

We often hear expats complaining about horrendous losses on cross-border payments. Let us assure you it's not the case with Profee. The service has the best rate to send money to Bangladesh. Sounds good? Now, add little to no fees, you've got the affordable remittances you deserve.

Profee benefits: Enjoy your first Profee money transfer at a special rate and without fees.

Fast Bangladesh transfers

Most expats are always on the go — juggling documentation, job searches, and community events — so there's little time left for dealing with complicated services. That's where Profee comes in: your online money transfers to Bangladesh are done in just minutes.

It's that simple: register, enter details, and confirm. After that, the money will be in the recipient's account within a couple of moments.

Safe online transfers

Profee money transfers are safeguarded at every step. With strong encryption, international standards, and constant monitoring, your money and data are protected by a licensed service.

Thousands of satisfied customers have proven that Profee is a trusted remittance app that you can try without worry.

Convenient for everyone

The best money transfer app to Bangladesh must be easy for both senders and recipients. Profee is.

For senders: You will need your phone/laptop/PC and access to the internet. You can send money from the office, gym, bus or home—it won't mess up your daily schedule.

For recipients: Simply share your transfer details with the sender — and that's it. The money will land directly in your bank account, no extra steps needed. Say bye-bye to the bank queues and exhausting registration processes — just smooth, direct transfers.

Not only does Profee offer the best rate to send money to Bangladesh, it also makes sure your transfer experience is pleasant and convenient, as it should be.

How can I make the Profee money transfer?

Follow this guide on online money transfers to Bangladesh:

Join Profee

Download the Profee mobile app or visit the profee.com website. Quickly sign up with your email and phone number.

Decide how much you want to send

Map the transfer by choosing the "From" and "To" countries. Insert the transfer amount and check the best rate to send money to Bangladesh.

The currency will be automatically converted, and you'll see the total amount to be received. Profee strongly opposes hidden charges, so there will be no surprises for you or the recipient.

Pick how to pay

Use bank cards, Apple Pay or Google Pay for quick cross-border payments.

Who's the recipient?

Tell us who you're sending money to. Just enter their details — name, bank info, or card number — and save them for quick transfers next time. No need to type everything again.

Double-check and approve

Take a moment to review all the information. Make sure the amount, recipient, and details are correct. Once you confirm, we'll take it from there — your money will be on its way in seconds.

Try Profee today and send money instantly whenever you need it.