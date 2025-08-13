Pathao Pay: Your YOUniverse, Your Way

[Promotional content]

In a world that runs on digital convenience, Pathao Pay is shaping the future of how Bangladesh moves, pays, and lives. Designed for a generation that values speed, control, and personal freedom, Pathao Pay is more than just a digital wallet, it's a lifestyle. From effortless rides to easy bill splits, it lets users navigate their financial world exactly the way they want. This is your YOUniverse, your way.

Pathao Pay is built around features that solve real, everyday problems with smart, intuitive tools. Whether you're a student on a budget, a professional managing commutes, or a creator building your brand, Pathao Pay gives you the power to pay, split, send, and control your money without friction.

Sign Up: Unlock Your YOUniverse

Getting started with Pathao Pay is a breeze. Just open the Pathao app, tap on the Pathao Pay widget, and enter your mobile number. You'll receive a verification code, followed by a few simple steps. Start with adding your details, set a secure 5-digit PIN, and complete NID and face verification. Within minutes, your account is live. No paperwork, no confusion. Just tap, verify, and you're ready to explore your financial YOUniverse.

Add Money: A Tap Is All It Takes

Adding money to your Pathao Pay wallet is fast, secure, and flexible. Users can add money using Visa or Mastercard and AMEX debit and credit cards, or directly through trusted mobile banking apps like Nagad. No matter your preference, Pathao Pay makes sure your wallet is always ready for whatever's next.

Withdraw with Ease: Cash Out Your Way

With Pathao Pay, turning digital balance into real-world funds is smooth and secure. You can transfer money directly to your bank account. Tap "Withdraw Money" in the app, choose "Withdraw to Bank," enter the amount, and confirm.

Do you prefer physical cash? Use ATM Withdrawals even without a card. Simply choose "Withdraw from ATM" in the app, then head to a ONE Bank ATM for direct withdrawal, then enter your withdrawal amount. You'll get a transaction code via SMS, use it at the ATM to collect your cash instantly. The process is seamless: you manage everything securely from your phone, protected by your wallet PIN, and receive real time notifications at every step. Whether you're sending funds to your bank or grabbing cash on the go, Pathao Pay gives you total flexibility with full visibility every time.

Auto Pay: Pay Seamlessly in Pathao YOUniverse

Life moves fast. Auto Pay makes sure your payments do too. With just a few taps, users can autopay in their Pathao Pay account and automate payments for Pathao Bike, Car, or Food orders. It eliminates the need to confirm each time. Every transaction happens instantly and securely in the background, giving you one less thing to think about. All you have to do is enable Auto Pay from the Pathao Pay widget on your Pathao App's homescreen.

Instapay: Instant Payments for Merchants

For Pathao Courier merchants, every delivery now means immediate payout. Instapay is an automatic payment feature that deposits the cash-on-delivery (COD) amount into the merchant's Pathao Pay wallet the moment a parcel is delivered. No delays, no waiting for office hours, even on weekends & holidays. With easy activation through the Pathao Courier merchant account and the Pathao Pay Merchant app, Instapay ensures your earnings move as fast as your business.

Pay Tag: Get paid @YOU

Forget account numbers. Pay Tag lets you create a unique, memorable username (like @tahmid or @foodiequeen) to send and receive money. It's personal, secure, and easy to share, especially among friend groups, online communities, or small businesses because the person making or receiving the payment does not need to exchange their numbers, all they need is the tag or a simple link to that they can even pay on the web. With Pay Tag, payments become a part of your identity which is simple, social, and smart.

Split Pay: Split the bill, not the friendship

From cafe meetups to group rides, expenses often come in groups. Split Pay makes it easy to divide costs among friends or colleagues. Just tap to split, assign shares, and let the app handle the math. Everyone sees exactly what they owe, and payments happen right inside Pathao Pay.

Pay Card: Pay in style, anywhere!

Pathao Pay doesn't just live on your phone, it lives in your pocket. The Pathao Pay Card brings the digital wallet into the real world. Backed by Mutual Trust Bank PLC and Mastercard, it's accepted across Bangladesh and globally, letting users shop in stores, pay online, or withdraw cash from any ATM that accepts Mastercards nationwide.

With real-time balance sync, your card and wallet always stay in perfect harmony. It supports both local and international currencies, and features NFC tap-and-pay for smooth, contactless transactions. Whether you're buying coffee at a local cafe or shopping from abroad, the Pay Card keeps you connected to your money, effortlessly.

And it's not just functional, it's stylish too. Choose from three sleek designs: Starlit Horizon, Purple Haze, and Sunshine Beach. With every tap, you carry your style as confidently as your wallet.

Built for the Bold, Designed for You

Every feature in Pathao Pay is built with real people in mind. Young professionals. Freelancers. Students. Creators. Everyone who wants more freedom and less friction in their day-to-day lives. Pathao Pay isn't about changing how you live, it's about supporting the way you already do.

From daily commutes to online shopping, Pathao Pay makes sure every transaction feels smooth, secure, and smart. The app is intuitive, lightning-fast, and seamlessly integrated into the Pathao ecosystem, covering rides, food, parcels, and more. It's built for Bangladesh, powered by you.

Your YOUniverse, Your Way

Pathao Pay isn't just another payment app, it's your financial sidekick, built to adapt to your rhythm. Want things done automatically? Auto Pay has your back. Prefer control and creativity? Pay Tag and Split Pay put the power in your hands. Need something global? The Pay Card delivers. And when it's time to act fast? Insta Pay is already on it. Beyond features, Pathao Pay is about smart, seamless movement of money. Send funds to friends, request money with a tap, or scan QR codes at your favorite spots. Whether you're splitting a dinner bill, paying for coffee, or navigating daily life, Pathao Pay gives you the frictionless freedom to live your YOUniverse, your way.

Pathao Pay is now available inside the Pathao app. Sign up and experience the future of smart payments today.