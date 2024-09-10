Orange Corners Bangladesh launches third cohort of incubation programme

Orange Corners Bangladesh, a global initiative dedicated to strengthening entrepreneurial ecosystems for youth, welcomed its third cohort into the incubation programme on September 9, 2024, at Impact Hub Dhaka. The launch event celebrated 10 impact-driven enterprises selected from over 220 applications submitted from across Bangladesh.

The top 10 businesses, selected after a rigorous screening process and in-person interviews, are Aqualink Bangladesh Limited, BriqUp, CrowdV, Delivery Hobe, FarmsHouseBD, Filamentify, Gramshop, Polka Flex, Purno, and Tutor Provide. These enterprises operate across Dhaka, Chattogram, Narayanganj, Mymensingh, Rangpur, and Gazipur, spanning industries such as education, agriculture, logistics, health-tech, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Notably, 8 out of the 10 ventures are led by women, emphasizing Orange Corners Bangladesh's commitment to promoting gender diversity.

Through the Incubation phase run by YY Ventures, these early-stage enterprises can benefit from customized training sessions and masterclasses facilitated by local and international domain experts, and gain essential business management knowledge and skills through personalised coaching and mentorship. Upon successful graduation, each alumni enterprise can unlock Track I funding in grants up to 5,000 Euros, followed by Track II funding of up to 50,000 Euros each through a combination of a grant and soft loan if they meet all requirements.

HE Irma van Dueren, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Bangladesh, graced the event as the special guest. She said, "Orange Corners has 22 hubs across 19 countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, each on the same mission: to turn brilliant ideas into concrete businesses that create jobs and contribute to society. You're part of building the 'new Bangladesh,' and we are here to support this transformation. The energy of hope and new beginnings you see in this country is the same energy you'll bring to your journey. Seize this opportunity, learn from your peers in this community, and turn your ambitions into reality."

Tazin Shadid, Chairman of the Board of YY Ventures was also present at the event. He said, "At YY Ventures, we're always happy to facilitate incubation and acceleration, a service we've excelled at for almost 10 years. Many successful ventures have emerged from our entrepreneurship support programmes, including my own health-tech startup, which graduated from the YY Goshthi Incubation programme. I can personally vouch for the exceptional mentoring, customized content, the beautiful co-working space, and the incredible community that will help you thrive. In this 'new Bangladesh,' where everything is moving rapidly, Orange Corners offers the stability and foundation you need to build impactful businesses and contribute to economic reform."

Since 2023, Orange Corners Bangladesh incubated 30 enterprises through the first and second cohorts, and graduated 25 of those which successfully met all requirements. Among the alumni enterprises, 23 were awarded funding via Track I grants through the programme. Applications for Cohort 4 of the incubation program will open on November 1, 2024. For more information about Orange Corners Bangladesh, visit www.orangecorners.com/country/bangladesh/, and stay connected to our socials!