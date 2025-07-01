OBHIZATRIK launches 'Playing for Peace' with FIFA Foundation in Dhaka

The global FIFA Foundation Community Programme made its debut in Bangladesh today through a collaboration with OBHIZATRIK Foundation.

The initiative, titled "Playing for Peace: Empowering Dreams through Soccer", was officially launched at the Dhaka District Commissioner's Office. Over the next two years, the project will engage more than 1,000 children from Dhaka city in football training and tournaments.

The soft launch event was attended by Tanvir Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Dhaka, who was also the chief guest. Also present were Razia Sultana, Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate, and Ahmed Imtiaz Jami, Founder and President of OBHIZATRIK Foundation.

Jami outlined the goals and vision of the programme during a presentation, describing the partnership with FIFA Foundation as a "proud and honourable" moment for OBHIZATRIK. The FIFA Foundation Community Programme, which has previously run in 57 countries, is now being implemented in Bangladesh for the first time.

"Sports can create harmony," Jami said. "So let's play football, let's play for peace."

Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Ahmed voiced his support for the initiative, praising its potential to turn local playgrounds into platforms for peacebuilding. "I am proud to see OBHIZATRIK Foundation and FIFA Foundation coming together to transform a playground into a platform for peace," he said.

Assistant Commissioner Razia Sultana added, "I truly believe 'Playing for Peace' can bring lasting social impact to the underprivileged communities."

Md. Badiuzzaman Al-amin, Founder and Secretary of the Bangladesh Para Football Federation, highlighted the programme's inclusive approach. "In the underprivileged communities, professional sports training is rare, especially for disabled children. We're glad OBHIZATRIK is making it possible."

The launch concluded with a Q&A session involving schoolteachers and coaches, followed by a group photo of young participants holding the FIFA Foundation flag and football.