MGH provides aid to 300 Cambodian families

MGH Group has reached out to 300 families in Preah Vihear Province in Cambodia with critical humanitarian relief following recent border clashes in the area.

In response to the growing needs of the affected communities, a dedicated team of volunteers, comprised of employees from MGH's Phnom Penh offices, travelled to the province to deliver essential supplies, MGH said in a release.

The relief package included dry food items, medical supplies, and most crucially - emotional and mental support to those displaced from their homes.

Mohammad Ahsanuzzaman, director and COO of MGH Group, expressed his gratitude saying, "We are humbled to have the privilege granted to us by the local government and hospitals to support in any way we can.

"We hope that our contributions bring comfort, strength, and positive impact to the people of Preah Vihear."