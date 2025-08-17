Loewenstein’s ‘The Palestine Laboratory’ to be released in Bangla Oct 25

Anvil Publications is set to release the Bangla edition of The Palestine Laboratory by Australian journalist Antony Loewenstein on October 25.

The global bestseller, which investigates Israel's export of surveillance and military technologies, will be available in Bangla through an officially licensed translation.

The Bangla edition has been translated by Badhan Adhikari, Saeed Hasan, Tasnia Islam, Mostakim Billah Masum, and Zahidul Islam Jon.

Anvil signed a formal agreement with Zeitgeist Agency, the book's international publishing representative.

Pre-orders open on September 1 with a 30 percent discount, pricing the book at Tk 350. The retail price is set at Tk 500.

Loewenstein's book explores how Israel has used occupied Palestinian territories as testing grounds for technologies later sold to authoritarian regimes. It draws on leaked documents, interviews, and field reporting to examine the global spread of surveillance tools and their diplomatic implications.