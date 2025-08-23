'Legacy Night' reunion of Notre Dame alumni held

Club Notredamians Bangladesh Limited has organised a reunion titled "Legacy Night" for former students of Notre Dame College.

The event was graced by eminent lawyer Dr Kamal Hossain, Fortuna Group Chairman Mohammad Abu Taher, Confidence Group Chairman Mohammad Rezaul Karim, Agrani Bank Chairman Naser Bakhtiar, One Bank Chairman ASM Shahidullah Khan Badal, BTI Managing Director Foyezur Rahman Khan, cultural personality Manam Ahmed, former minister MA Sattar, and Club Notredamians President Brig Gen (Retd) Refayet Ullah. Members of the club's executive committee and senior alumni from different batches of the college were also present.

With the spontaneous participation of more than a hundred alumni, the event turned into a vibrant gathering.

In their speeches, the guests emphasised the importance of preserving the spirit of brotherhood between seniors and juniors -- a value nurtured during their days at Notre Dame College.

The evening concluded with a colourful cultural programme followed by a dinner.