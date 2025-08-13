Land record digitisation pilot launched in Feni

A large-scale pilot to digitise land records was launched today in Feni by the Ministry of Land and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The initiative, part of the Land Data Digitalisation for Inclusive Growth (LDD4IG) programme, supports the ongoing Land Management Automation Project (LMAP) to modernise Bangladesh's land administration system.

The launch event took place at the Feni District Administration Office Complex. It was chaired by Dr. Md. Ziauddin, Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram, with Ali Imam Majumder, Adviser to the Ministry of Land, as the chief guest, and Stefan Liller, Resident Representative for UNDP Bangladesh, as a special guest.

Over the next three months, the pilot will digitise and verify holding and khatian records in eight districts across eight divisions, covering nearly seven million data points. In Feni, the project will be implemented in 27 unions across six upazilas.

Speaking at the event, Ali Imam Majumder emphasised the initiative's importance, stating that digitising records would significantly reduce land-related disputes, which currently account for around 80% of rural court cases. He added that the project would also enhance transparency, efficiency, and public trust in the land administration system.

Stefan Liller noted that citizens, including expatriates, would be able to securely access land records online. He said, "This is not just a technical upgrade; it is about equity, justice, and empowerment. Once digitised, citizens, including millions of Bangladeshis living abroad, will be able to securely access and manage their land records from anywhere in the world, much like they use mobile services for financial transactions."

Dr. Md. Ziauddin, Divisional Commissioner for Chattogram, remarked, "Technology is no longer confined to cities; it is opening new doors of opportunity in rural life. By combining digital services with artificial intelligence, we are moving towards a future where affordable, efficient, and accessible services will be available for all. The active participation of local communities will be our greatest strength on this journey."

In his opening remarks, Saiful Islam, Deputy Commissioner of Feni, said, "This automated land service initiative marks a transformative step towards good governance, improved service delivery, and enhanced efficiency in Bangladesh."

Md. Parvez Hasan BPAA, the Project Director (Joint Secretary) for the Land Management Automation Project at the Ministry of Land, presented the keynote paper.

UNDP will apply global best practices from countries like Rwanda and Nepal to ensure the pilot's success and guide its nationwide rollout. The initiative is expected to improve land tax collection, strengthen government revenue, and provide citizens with secure, verifiable land profiles linked to their National ID (NID) and mobile numbers.

Also present were Md. Emdadul Haque Chowdhury, Additional Secretary (Development) at the Ministry of Land, and Sarder M Asaduzzaman, Assistant Resident Representative for UNDP Bangladesh.

The event gathered around 300 officials and stakeholders from government ministries, departments, civil society organisations, and the media, signalling strong national and local commitment to transforming Bangladesh's land administration system.