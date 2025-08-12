Press Releases
Tue Aug 12, 2025 06:04 PM
Jamuna Oil donates Tk 2.61 crore to Workers Welfare Foundation

Jamuna Oil Company Limited has donated Tk 2.61 crore to the Bangladesh Workers Welfare Foundation as 0.5% of its profit share for the 2023–2024 financial year.

On Tuesday, the company's board chairman, M A Akmal Hossain Azad, handed over the cheque to Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain, adviser to the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The handover ceremony was attended by A H M Shafiquzzaman, secretary of the ministry, Jamuna Oil's managing director Mustafa Kudrat-e-Elahi, and general manager (human resources) Md Masudul Islam.

According to company sources, the Bangladesh Workers Welfare Foundation runs various programmes for the benefit of workers, and Jamuna Oil contributes a fixed portion of its profit each year to support the initiative.

