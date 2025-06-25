IUB to host 5th int'l conference on ‘Language, Literature, Culture, and Crises’

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) will host the 5th International Conference on "Language, Literature, Culture, and Crises" on June 26–27.

Organised by the Department of English and Modern Languages (DEML), the two-day event will bring together academics, researchers, and practitioners from around the world to explore contemporary global challenges through literary, linguistic, and cultural perspectives.

The conference theme, Crises, will examine a wide range of disruptions – academic, technological, environmental, linguistic, and cultural – and how they are represented, contested, and reimagined across diverse forms of expression.

Keynote speakers include noted scholars Professor Niaz Zaman, Professor Rob Waring, and Professor Kaiser Haq. Plenary sessions will feature contributions from David A. Peterson, Nimanthi Rajasingham, Nagesh Rao, Kittitouch Soontornwipast, and Professor Md. Mahmudul Hasan.

This year's conference will include three special sessions – Creative Writing and Crises, Bangladeshi Literature and Culture Now, and Minority Languages and Cultures – in addition to regular sessions comprising dialogues, round tables, and interactive performances.

The event aims to facilitate critical engagement and international collaboration, offering a platform for exchanging ideas on how crises shape, and are shaped by, cultural and linguistic narratives.

For details on registration and the full programme, send an email to [email protected]

