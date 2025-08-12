Grameenphone launches ‘AI & I’ programme to become AI-native telco-tech firm

Grameenphone has launched "AI & I", a transformation programme aimed at supporting its ambition to become an AI-native telco-tech company.

The operator says the initiative is the first of its kind in the industry and highlights its leadership in shaping the future of telecommunications through customer-focused innovations.

The launch marks a milestone in Grameenphone's broader "AI First" journey, designed to ensure alignment, faster execution and cultural adoption of AI across the organisation. With a dual focus on improving customer experience and empowering employees, the company says its AI First ambition reflects a commitment to sustainable transformation in a fast-changing digital landscape.

"AI & I is more than a programme – it's a movement. We believe the future belongs not to AI alone, but to AI and the individual, working together. This initiative places the power of AI in every employee's hand, enabling us to serve our customers with greater intelligence, empathy and relevance," said Yasir Azman, chief executive of Grameenphone.

"At Grameenphone, we don't just see AI as a technology shift. We see it as a people shift. 'AI & I' is our way of ensuring that our customers get smarter experiences – because our people are becoming smarter, faster and more empowered," Mr Azman added.

Embedding AI across operations

Grameenphone is integrating AI across its entire value chain, from network operations to customer service and marketing, to deliver faster and more personalised services to its more than 86 million customers.

Current applications include hyper-personalised offers, intelligent HR bots to improve workplace efficiency, and AI-assisted network optimisation to enhance service quality.

As a first mover in Bangladesh, the company has also opened the country's first enterprise-grade AI factory, developed with Cisco and powered by NVIDIA GPU technology, to speed up AI model development and deployment.

It is also rolling out an AI training programme for all employees and launching the "GP Ideathon" to crowdsource AI solutions internally, encouraging innovation from across the business.

Grameenphone says the combination of advanced infrastructure, strategic AI use cases and employee enablement will help cement its position as a leader in AI-native telecommunications in Bangladesh and the wider region.