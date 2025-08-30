GEEKY Social celebrates its 10th anniversary

Digital advertising agency GEEKY Social has completed ten years in business.

The agency marked the milestone with a three-month celebration and a reunion of current and former staff.

Founded a decade ago by a group of tech-minded planners and storytellers, GEEKY Social has grown from a rooftop office in Kazipara to a 3,000 sq ft workspace in Niketon, now employing 45 people.

The agency has expanded into a full-service creative and media studio, offering brand campaigns, media buying, print and publication, and web solutions.

Its portfolio includes work with national and international clients across FMCG, hospitality, education, entertainment and technology.

GEEKY Social said the anniversary is not an end point but a renewal of purpose, with a focus on disciplined experimentation, craft, and outcomes for clients.