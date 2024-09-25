GCA is set to host training on Adaptation Finance

The National Adaptation Plan (NAP) of Bangladesh has identified a financing need of USD 230 billion for 2023-2050 to address the impacts of climate change, with the Green Climate Fund (GCF) being a key potential source. To address this need, GCA, as part of its commitment to enhancing the adaptation and resilience of Bangladesh, has been implementing phased training programs to build institutional capacity for developing Concept Notes (CNs) and Funding Proposals (FPs) for the GCF. The goal of GCA's training on Adaptation Finance is to develop sustainable capacity of Access Entities, Executing Entities and Adaptation Experts to better design adaptation concept notes and funding proposals for the GCF. This initiative is part of a broader effort to build sustainable technical capacity within Bangladesh's climate finance ecosystem, essential for mobilizing the needed financial resources for climate adaptation projects.

The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) is set to host Phase II – Part 01 of the training program from September 22 to 24, 2024, at the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel. 64 potential participants have joined this training program including key stakeholders from Bangladesh's public and private sectors to strengthen their capacity for accessing the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

The inauguration took place on September 22, 2024, at 9:00 AM, graced by the esteemed presence of Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary (Climate Change Wing, MoEFCC) as the Chief Guest. Dr. M Feisal Rahman, Country Manager, GCA delivered the welcome remarks. Special Guests include Dr. Rana Bahadur Thapa, Deputy Director of the Alternative Energy Promotion Centre, Nepal, and Dr. Ahsan Uddin Ahmed, Climate Change Expert. The key note of the program was presented by M Mosleh Uddin, Senior Program Officer, Adaptation Finance, GCA.

M Mosleh Uddin shared that this initiative is a phased approach, where the phase I training took place in last year November.