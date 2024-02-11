FocusOn Global Limited hosts inaugural event on the Future of HR

FocusOn Global Limited, Bangladesh's exclusive HRCI approved certiﬁcation prep provider, hosted their inaugural ﬂagship event "CEO's Expectations From HR Professionals" on February 9th, 2024 in Dhaka.

The full-day event brought together over 60 HR leaders to discuss the future of workforce management including digital transformation, AI, data analytics, and leadership development. Renowned industry expert Soumen Chatterjee, CEO of Sancy Solutions, delivered an insightful presentation.

The event also marks the inauguration of FocusOn Global Limited. According to Managing Director Anik Brahmachari, "We are proud to pioneer HR excellence in Bangladesh through world-class certiﬁcation and a diverse range of services including recruitment, HR consultancy, migration consultancy, training, digital services, and language test preparations."