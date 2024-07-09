Explore oraimo FreePods Neo

The first wireless Earpod co-created by Tahsan

Imagine waking up to a heavy downpour in the morning. As a music aficionado, you enjoy starting your day by listening to your favorite artist while doing household chores. Now, imagine putting your earbuds in and hearing your favorite singer's voice greet you personally. If you're a fan of Tahsan, this experience could be as real as it sounds. Tahsan Khan, a beloved singer in Bangladesh, has captured the hearts of millions with his melodious voice and unique musical style. Now, imagine the joy of connecting with this celebrity through your favorite earbuds, experiencing Tahsan's personal touch with every step of your journey.

oraimo has unveiled a compelling opportunity for tech enthusiasts and devoted followers of Tahsan. The brand has recently released the FreePods Neo. This collaboration signifies a significant milestone, marking the first instance where a Bangladeshi music artist has partnered with a brand to co-create a wireless earbud.

Getting hands on with the FreePods Neo, it can be said that the look and feel of the case and earbuds are very exquisite, with Tahsan's signature engraved on both the case and left earbud adding a new vibe to the style factor as well as creating a personal touch with the artist. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, these earbuds offer a soft, half-in-ear fit for maximum comfort. Coupled with stellar sound quality, they promise a delightful listening experience.

The audio technology in the FreePods Neo was crafted by engineers with extensive experience in developing top-quality sound, who had previously worked for Harman Kardon. The FreePods Neo features Sound360 Spatial Audio, offering an immersive music experience that makes you feel like you're at a live concert. Enhanced by HavyBass™ and oraimo's exclusive sound-tuning technology, the FreePods Neo delivers deep and powerful bass, enriching your music.

Furthermore, for a listening experience tailored to Tahsan's preferences, oraimo has introduced an equalizer setting called 'Tuned by Tahsan'. This can be accessed through the oraimo sound app, allowing you to enjoy sound exactly as the artist intended. In addition, you will get to hear the melodious voice of Tahsan while powering the FreePods Neo on or off, which has been used as a default automated voice on these earbuds.

The box features a picture of Tahsan along with his autograph and a sticker set consisting of his picture and signature.

The FreePods Neo comes with 580mAh case battery capacity & 40mAh earbud battery capacity promising up to 50 hours of playtime. This is particularly uncommon in its price range. Competing brands typically offer significantly less playtime, with the best reaching around 28 hours at most, making FreePods Neo's endurance far superior.

In addition to these features, the FreePods Neo includes other convenient functionalities such as Audio and Video Instant Sync, Bluetooth 5.3, Game Mode, and IPX4 Waterproof & Sweat Protection, ensuring an exciting and dynamic experience. Users can also enjoy personalized music adjustments effortlessly through the oraimo sound app.

Coming in 'Black', the FreePods Neo is available all over the county. With FreePods Neo, discover the world of blissful music and enjoy superb sound experience with Tahsan.