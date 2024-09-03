EDOTCO Bangladesh teams up with BAF to distribute flood relief to affected communities

EDOTCO Bangladesh, the country's leading digital infrastructure provider, has partnered with the Bangladesh Air Force to extend critical relief support to flood-affected communities in the Feni, Noakhali, and Cumilla Districts. As part of the Company's 'Tower to Community' CSR program, this initiative involves the distribution of essential supplies, including food, medicine, and hygiene products, to benefit 2,500, individuals in the impacted areas. Yesterday, EDOTCO CSR team handed over the relief supplies to the Bangladesh Air Force Authority.

EDOTCO, which operates approximately 18,000 towers across Bangladesh, connects millions of people nationwide. Despite the severe flooding that has disrupted its operations, EDOTCO's dedicated team is working tirelessly to restore network connectivity and maintain vital communication channels during this critical period. The company is actively collaborating with rescue and relief teams, including the Bangladesh Army, as well as other governmental and non-governmental organizations. To further assist affected communities, EDOTCO has opened its tower sites to provide free mobile charging facilities, ensuring that people in flood-hit areas can stay connected and access crucial services.

Sunil Issac, Country Managing Director of EDOTCO Bangladesh, stated, "Safeguarding communities is always our priority, and we are committed to supporting families in dire need. Saving lives, minimizing damage, and facilitating rehabilitation are our utmost priorities. During this flood crisis, our team is working around the clock to keep our tower sites operational, particularly in remote and severely affected areas that are inundated and difficult to access. We are deploying available backup resources to ensure that mobile networks remain accessible to people in these communities. Our team is on the ground and in the war room 24/7, monitoring the flood situation and working to recover sites as quickly as possible."

Since its inception, EDOTCO Bangladesh has positively impacted over 64,000 underserved individuals through 'Tower to Power,' 'Tower to Water,' and 'Tower to Community' initiatives, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to community development and support.