DIU Job Utshob 2023 Kicks off

"One of the main objectives of higher education is to contribute to the national economy by producing skilled and qualified human resources who are employable and can gainfully be hired by the corporate and development sectors. With this aim, Career Development Center of Daffodil International University organized a Big Bang Career Events "DIU Job Utshab 2023" based on the theme ' Connecting Talents: Unlock the Bordr of Opportunities' for the second time from 24 to 25 November 2023 at Daffodil Smart City, Ashulia Savar, Dhaka.

Saif Uddin, Additional Secretary Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government inaugurated the JOB Festival today (November 24) as the chief guest. Prof. Dr. M Lutfar Rahman, Vice Chancellor, Daffodil International University presided over the program. The inaugural session was also addressed by Dr. Md. Sabur Khan, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Daffodil International University and Dr Mohammad Nuruzzaman, Group CEO, Daffodil Family. The inauguration ceremony was followed by the President's Talk session on " Navigating Bangladesh's Economic Landscape: Insights from Industry Titans" where Sameer Sattar, President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (DCCI), Russel T Ahmed, President Bangladesh Association of Software Information Systems (( BASIS), Engr. Subrata Sarker, President, Bangladesh Computer Samity (BCS), Mohammad Mashequr Rahman Khan, President, Bangladesh Society for Human Resource Management (BSHRM), Tapan Kanti Sarkar, President, CTO Forum Bangladesh, Zasim Uddin Ahmed, Executive Director and Company Secretary IIFC participated as panel discussants.

Employers from 200 organizations participated at the Job Festival with about 3,000 jobs and about 1,000 internship offers. In this two-day job festival, at least 4,200 job seekers who have completed their last year or recently graduated from various departments of the university are participating for grab the career opportunity. The event featured 20400 students self-assessment training, on-campus training, internships, job transitions, employment skills testing and networking opportunities with alumni and various organizations. The partners of the event are AMCHAM, DCCI, BASIS, BCS, BACCO, e CAB, BSHRM, CTO Forum Bangladesh, HR Club and learning partners are goedu, HRDI and admission.ac.

While addressing as the chief guest at the opening ceremony additional secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Employment Saif Uddin Ahmed said that in this age of globalization, technology and technical skills, as well as soft skills, are the main tools of the current job market. He urged the students to acquire these soft skills to meet the challenges of the 21st century's job market.