DIU Job Utshob 2023 to kick off on November 24

Career Development Center of Daffodil International University will organise DIU Job Utshab 2023 for the second time from 24 to 25 November 2023 at Daffodil Smart City, Ashulia Savar, Dhaka. GSM Zafarullah, Management Director of Hi-Tech Park Authority will be present as the chief guest at the programme's inauguration ceremony.

Employers from 200 organisations will be present at the Job Festival with about 3,000 jobs and about 1,000 internship offers. In this two-day job festival, at least 4,200 job seekers who have completed their last year or recently graduated from various departments of the university are expected to participate. The event will also feature 20400 students self-assessment training, on-campus training, internships, job transitions, employment skills testing and networking opportunities with alumni and various organizations.

All these were informed in a Meet the Press programme held today (Monday) November 20, at 71 Milanayton of Daffodil Tower at Dhanmondi in the capital city. Dr. Mohammad Nuruzzaman, Daffodil family CEO and Adviser of Career Development Center (CDC) of Daffodil International University presented a written speech at the press conference and answered the questions of the journalists and reporters. The "Meet the Press" was addressed by Professor Dr Syed Akhtar Hossain, Dean, Faculty of Science and Information Technology, Professor Dr Md. Masum Iqbal, Dean, Faculty of Business and Entrepreneurship, Prof. Dr Shaikh Rashed Haider Noori, Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Aftab Hossain, Head, Department of Journalism, Media and Communication and Dr Tanvir, Fittin Abir, Director, Career Development Center of Daffodil International University. Based on the great success of last year's event, preparations are being made for an even more impressive gathering of top organizations and talented students for this year's Job Festival, the press conference informed.