Cultural and literary competition held at Notre Dame University

Notre Dame University Bangladesh English Club (NDUBEC) has concluded its week-long intra-university cultural and literary competition with an award ceremony and cultural performances.

The event, titled Light Within the Masquerade, was held on Tuesday and attended by National Film Award-winning actor Shahiduzzaman Selim as chief guest.

The programme opened with a welcome speech from Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Fr Charles B Gordon, CSC, followed by a short drama performance. Professor Golam Sarwar Chowdhury, Chairman of the English Department, also addressed the audience.

Highlights included a cosplay segment, where students portrayed fictional characters. Shahiduzzaman Selim praised their creativity and encouraged more productions reflecting Bangladeshi culture, citing Selim Al Deen, Humayun Ahmed, and Rabindranath Tagore.

The event closed with a farewell to the previous executive committee, awards for winners in various categories, and a vote of thanks from Sr Shagorica Maria Gomes, CSC, Deputy Director of Student Affairs.