Today marks the day for observing Clean Energy. In a world struggling with the consequences of climate change, the pursuit of clean energy calls for emergence. Fortunately, HATIL, the leading furniture brand comes as a beacon of hope for an industry undergoing a transformative journey toward sustainability. Where the furniture industry may be one of the prime reasons for deforestation, HATIL keeps on proving everyone wrong with its sustainable practices with renewable and reusable energy.

Energy lies at the core of a double challenge: leaving no one behind and protecting the planet. And clean energy is crucial to its solution. One of the most pressing reasons for embracing clean energy is its role in mitigating climate change. With this purpose HATIL's dedication to the environment stretches back to its very core. Recognizing the devastating impact of traditional wood sourcing practices, HATIL became the first Bangladeshi furniture manufacturer to embrace FSC-certified wood and set a groundbreaking precedent for the entire industry. FSC is a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting and preserving the world's precious forests and biodiversity. This esteemed certification guarantees that the wood used in HATIL's products originates from responsibly managed forests, ensuring the long-term health and biodiversity of our ecosystems.

"We are committed to protecting our planet for future generations", said Selim H Rahman, chairman and managing director of HATIL. Sustainability at HATIL transcends the realm of wood sourcing. The company embraces cuttingedge innovation across its entire production process, minimizing waste and resource consumption at every turn. With the Coral Anti-pollution System, a central dust collector transforming wood waste into fuel, and meticulous recycling programs ensuring minimal environmental impact, HATIL has taken a giant leap towards preventing air pollution as well as the health hazards of the employees. Every speck of dust collected is ingeniously repurposed into briquettes for fuel, reusing the waste into a valuable resource to not just reduce the environmental footprint but also leave behind sustainable imprints for generations to come. It is one of the primary advantages of clean energy; unlike conventional energy sources, such as coal and oil, renewables produce little to no greenhouse gas emissions during operation. This reduction in carbon footprint is instrumental in mitigating climate change, aligning with international efforts to limit global temperature rise.

Furthermore, the decentralization of clean energy systems empowers communities to generate their own power, fostering energy independence. Their dedication to sustainability reached new heights with the generation of 2.66 MWp of renewable energy through solar panels that enabled them to contribute to the grid, promoting resilience and reducing reliance on centralized energy production. They are actively contributing to a greener, more sustainable future for all, embracing a holistic approach towards environmental responsibility.

Like the famous quote, "The earth doesn't belong to us, we belong to the earth," it is our core responsibility to give back to the mother nature. Therefore, owning a HATIL piece isn't just about acquiring furniture; it's about making a conscious choice for the planet. Every sofa, bed, chair, and table are a testament to HATIL's unwavering belief to live and relive.