CARE Bangladesh celebrates 75 years of presence in Bangladesh

CARE Bangladesh today celebrated its 75 years of presence in Bangladesh in an event at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden hotel in Dhaka.

The daylong celebration started off with national anthem and national flag raising, followed by speeches from eminent guests and two panel discussions in the afternoon.

Ram Das, Country Director of CARE Bangladesh welcomed everyone and spoke about the rich history, present status, and future plans of the organisation. Officially starting in 1949 in present Bangladesh, CARE has been working as a trusted partner of Bangladesh Government for the development of Bangladesh over decades and played a pivotal role in rebuilding the newborn Bangladesh in 1971.

Guests and representatives from donor communities, development partners, stakeholders, and Bangladesh Government joined the event. The guests shared their experiences in the world of development and engaged in meaningful discussions that will inspire and guide development practitioners in building a better future.

Michelle Nunn, President and CEO, CARE, wished everyone in a video message and said, "CARE's creativity and innovation have set the stage, set the standards and expectations for transformational work that has carried us forward and will continue to do so. Looking forward to continuing the big things ahead".

Reed Aeschliman, Mission Director, USAID Bangladesh, said, "USAID is proud to partner with you on this remarkable journey. As development practitioners, we have a unique opportunity to pave the way for future generations—a vision achievable only through sustained partnership."

Md. Saidur Rahman, Director General, NGO Affairs Bureau, Chief Advisor's Office, Bangladesh Government said, "Since the 70s, CARE's presence in our communities has been unmistakable, beginning with its landmark road construction initiatives. CARE's work and its iconic vehicle continue to symbolize its longstanding commitment to development in Bangladesh".

"Beyond humanitarian aid, CARE has been leading in poverty reduction, women empowerment, climate adaptation, and support for marginalized populations. Congratulations on this big achievement!", said Gwyn Lewis, United Nations Resident Coordinator, Bangladesh in her speech. "CARE Bangladesh over the past 7 decades has played a vital role in delivering large-scale programs, which have transformed the lives and livelihoods of millions of people. CARE impacted 1 in every 5 people here in Bangladesh. It's an incredible record of achievement.", said Her Excellency Sarah Cooke, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

Later in the afternoon, panelists discussed 'Climate Resilience' and 'Sustainable future for Women in the RMG sector' in two parallel sessions.

Ramesh Singh, Regional Director – Asia, CARE, opened the event with a speech where he said, "Our ambition at CARE is to become a global network of poverty-fighting institutions, spreading our accomplishments from Bangladesh to the region and the world.".

CARE Bangladesh is currently working in the areas of Health and Nutrition, Women and Youth Empowerment, Humanitarian and Climate Action, with an aim to work in Food and Agricultural Systems soon. As a part of 2030 country program strategy, with four impact areas of gender equal, locally led, market-based approaches, and resilience building in focus, CARE Bangladesh aims to ensure that 15 million people in Bangladesh, especially women and girls, are leading gender equal and resilient lives by 2030.

Founded in 1945 with the creation of the CARE Package®, CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. CARE has more than seven decades of experience delivering emergency aid during times of crisis. Our emergency responses focus on the needs of the most vulnerable populations, particularly girls and women. In FY23, CARE Bangladesh reached 5.3 million people through 48+ projects where 64% were female. CARE Bangladesh ranked as the 2nd highest contributor among all CARE countries in terms of reach.