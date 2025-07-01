BRAC Bank hosts Compliance Meet for its officials

BRAC Bank has hosted a Regional Compliance Meet 2025 aimed at reinforcing the importance of good governance, compliance and strict regulatory adherence among its officials.

Approximately 250 officials from 38 branches and sub-branches across three Regions, as well as Premium Banking and Retail Sales, participated in the Compliance Meet on June 21, in Gulshan, Dhaka. The initiative underscores the bank's commitment to regulatory adherence, ethical banking, enhanced compliance and good governance.

The day-long programme featured interactive sessions, knowledge-based quizzes, and formal recognition of the most compliant branches, highlighting the importance of ownership and creating broader accountability in both regulatory directives and internal compliance, as per processes and policies.

Key sessions were conducted by representatives from BRAC Bank's Anti-Money Laundering Department (AMLD), Internal Control & Compliance (ICC), Branch Governance Team and the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU). Participants from both the Distribution Network and Retail Sales Team achieved stronger inclusiveness and alignment across the functions.

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, Managing Director & CEO (Current Charge), attended the event and commended the commitment of frontline colleagues.

"Compliance is a function that must live in every transaction, every decision, and every team. Regulatory compliance must be embedded within the bank's operating model to ensure transparency and long-term resilience. This meet reflects our commitment to building a culture of accountability across the organisation," he said.

A. K. M. Tareq, Senior Zonal Head for North Zone, Distribution Network; Khan Md. Golam Shahriar, Senior Deputy CAMLCO; Md. Rabiul Islam, CEAF - Head of Branch Governance; Regional Heads and other senior officials attended the conference and shared their valuable guidance.

BRAC Bank's initiative underscores its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of regulatory adherence to mitigate risks in branch banking. By proactively educating its frontline officials on compliance issues, the bank aims to prevent potential business risks and losses, thereby ensuring the safeguarding of its valued customers' assets.

The Branch Governance Team of BRAC Bank PLC plans to extend similar programmes across the country as part of its broader effort to institutionalise compliance practices throughout Bangladesh. This expansion reflects the bank's dedication to cultivating a robust compliance culture and upholding ethical standards, as well as adopting good governance throughout its Distribution Network and other channels.

