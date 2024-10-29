BizMaestrosxUFLP 2024: Experience the thrill of real business

BizMaestros, Unilever Bangladesh's flagship business competition embodying the 'Thrill of Real Business,' is set to launch its 15th edition on 3rd November 2024. As a leading player in the FMCG sector, Unilever Bangladesh has been at the forefront of skill development initiatives for over six decades, establishing BizMaestros as one of the first business competitions in the country designed for university students to enhance their professional skills.

The 2024 campaign theme, 'Power of U' aims to empower participants to work with a global company and its brands, consumers, and talents. UBL facilitates engagement in cutting-edge digital and technology-enabled operations, empowering talents with sustainable expertise and opportunities to work with iconic brands that impact 9 out of 10 households daily.

This year, BizMaestros is offering the core features including training bootcamps, mentorship opportunities, real-life business case exposure, and fast-tracked internships. Winners will represent Bangladesh in the international round of Unilever's Future Leader's on global stage.

Participants in BizMaestros will be integrated into the selection process for the management trainee programme, advancing based on performance assessments. This competition presents a unique opportunity for direct job assessments and career placements and allows candidates to experience Unilever's culture and responsibilities, empowering them to make informed career decisions.

Syeda Durdana Kabir, Human Resources Director at Unilever Bangladesh Limited, stated, "Unilever Bangladesh has built a legacy of nurturing future leaders for decades. We believe in fostering future-ready skills development even before graduation. Our initiatives collaborate with campuses for learning sessions, allowing students nationwide to experience a day in the life at our workplace. We also offer practical experiences through freelancing and internships."

Registration for the 15th edition of BizMaestros-UFLP will commence in the first week of November. The initial round consists of an online assessment, followed by in-person sessions at the Dhaka corporate office for successful candidates. Interested participants can register through the official website, with links and instructions available on the Unilever Careers (BD) Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/UnileverCareersBangladesh). The competition will culminate in a grand gala event in the first week of December.