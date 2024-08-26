Banglalink signs MoU with Bangladesh Army for immediate food relief

The recent catastrophic floods have plunged southeastern and eastern regions across Bangladesh and severely impacted the livelihoods of countless people. In response to this urgent situation, Banglalink, a leading digital operator in Bangladesh, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bangladesh Army on Saturday to urgently deliver immediate relief to the flood-affected people.

Banglalink, in partnership with the Bangladesh Army, is standing side by side with the people in the crisis. The initiative reflects a strong commitment to supporting communities in times of crisis and underscores their dedication to society. The company is also working tirelessly to maintain network connectivity in the impacted regions, ensuring uninterrupted communication during such a critical time. Furthermore, they are actively exploring potential options to support post-flood recovery efforts, representing their commitment to social responsibility.

Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer, said, " We recognize the urgency of the situation and are committed to providing immediate support in partnership with the Bangladesh Army. The collaboration will allow us to efficiently deliver vital relief materials to those in need, even in the most challenging and hard-to-reach areas. Looking ahead, we are also exploring ways to contribute to the post-flood recovery phase, helping communities rebuild and recover. Our efforts reflect Banglalink's promise to social responsibility and our dedication to standing by our fellow citizens in times of crisis."