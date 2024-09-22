Australian dream takes center stage in Dhaka by IDP

The IDP Australia Education Roadshow launched today at Sheraton Banani, Dhaka, showcasing all the major Australian universities & institutions. Students and parents eagerly explored study options for the November 2024 and January 2025 intakes. IDP's Fast Lane Service provided on-the-spot applications, instant scholarship decisions, and expert guidance, while its full-stack service covers everything from application to visa processing and pre-departure support, empowering students to take confident steps toward their academic futures in Australia.

The event featured prominent guests, including the Senior Director of the Australian Trade Mostafizur Rahman and Investment Commission and Razib Mahbubul, Country Director of IDP Bangladesh, underscoring its significance in strengthening education ties between Bangladesh and Australia. It has been reassured that recent changes in Australia education announcements may not have any impact on Bangladeshi students willing to obtain world class education from Australia. And the key will be the intent of study and the selection of right courses as per Australian job demands like STEM, e.g.: Health care, AI, Data Analytics, Education, Agriculture.

IDP collaborates with leading Australian universities to offer authentic guidance and free counseling, helping Bangladeshi students navigate their study options confidently. With scholarships of up to 100% and a proven track record of visa success, IDP ensures transparent and reliable support at every step, paving clear pathways toward students' educational goals.

The Roadshow provides a unique opportunity for students to meet university representatives, explore scholarship options, and receive expert guidance on the latest updates in the Australian education system.

